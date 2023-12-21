McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say is wanted for auto theft.

Josue Alejandro Rodriguez-Martinez, 26, has a warrant out for his arrest for auto theft, a third-degree felony.

According to police the theft occurred at 10:39 a.m. on Dec. 9 at the 10000 block of N. 23rd Ln. At the location, a Chevy Silverado was stolen, allegedly by Rodriguez-Martinez.

The suspect is described as a 5’9 man who weighs about 150 pounds. Rodriguez-Martinez is said to have black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to the suspect’s whereabouts, where the vehicle may be located, or has information about the crime is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS (956-687-8477). If the information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward. Viewers can also submit an anonymous tip through their smart phone app “P3 Tips.”