MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a person of interest linked to the graffitiing of private property.

At 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the 1400 block of N. McColl Road regarding criminal mischief, according to a release from McAllen police.

At the scene, authorities found graffiti painted on private property.

Source: McAllen Police Department press release Source: McAllen Police Department press release Source: McAllen Police Department press release

Surveillance footage caught a man and a blue vehicle, similar to the suspect’s, in the area, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person of interest is asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).