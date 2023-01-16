MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for aggravated assault and interfering with an emergency call.

Ramiro Badillo, 24, is wanted by McAllen PD after an incident that occurred Sunday night on the 1100 block of Highway 83.

At about 7:22 p.m. Sunday, an assault was reported to police and a warrant for Badillo’s arrest was issued.

Badillo is described by police as a 5-foot-2-inch man with black hair and brown eyes. He is reported to weigh 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Badillo’s whereabouts is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477. Information that leads to an arrest could make you eligible for a cash reward.