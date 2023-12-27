McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying the suspect of a robbery.

At 10:52 p.m. Dec. 16, McAllen police responded to a robbery at the 2800 block of Nolana Ave. The suspect was seen on camera arriving to the store in a red car. While inside he stole merchandise and was stopped by a store clerk. According to police, the suspect assaulted the store clerk and left.

Photos: McAllen PD

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s. He is 5’7 and weighs 180 pounds with a goatee.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects whereabouts is asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.