McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a warrant for shooting a gun and fleeing the scene.

Gabriel Amaya Jr., 20, is wanted for deadly conduct and discharging a firearm in certain municipalities.

Amaya is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 280 pounds. Police say he has black hair and brown eyes.

The shooting incident occurred at 2:17 a.m. Sunday when Amaya discharged a firearm and left the area, police say.

Anyone with information regarding Amaya’s whereabouts is asked to contact the McAllen crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.