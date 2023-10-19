MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police identified two teenagers who broke into a home early Sunday morning.

Surveillance video captured the teenagers breaking into a home at approximately 2:22 a.m. on the 1300 block of N. 47th St. in McAllen.

Alfonso Dominguez

According to police, the suspects made forced entry into the unoccupied residence.

Alfonso Dominguez, 17, was arraigned on five charges including burglary of habitation, two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and deadly conduct.

Dominguez’s bond is set at $31,000.

Authorities identified Santiago Jacob Saenz, 18, as the second teen involved in the home burglary.

Santiago Jacob Saenz

Police seek to locate and arrest Saenz on charges of burglary of habitation and deadly conduct.

Saenz is described as 6-feet-tall, weighing about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information to Saenz’s whereabouts is asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.