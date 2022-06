MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen Police Department Officer has been arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI.)

The Edinburg Police Department informed the Mcallen Police Department of the arrest Friday morning, according to a press release.

McAllen PD Officer, Danny Leal has been charged with a DWI.

Leal served as a police officer for McAllen PD for 20 years.

Following his arrest Leal resigned.