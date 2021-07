MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A McAllen Police Department officer was arrested Monday for multiple charges.

Marlen Maldonado was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest by a Texas Department of Public Safety officer.

Her bond was set at $2,500 for the DWI and $15,000 for evading arrest.

Chief Victor Rodriguez placed Maldonado on suspension without pay, according to McAllen PD spokesperson.