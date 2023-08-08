MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for theft.

At 9:48 a.m. on July 22, police received a call about a welding machine being stolen at the 1400 block of South 23rd St.

The suspect was identified as Justin Rhys Scepanski, 32, and McAllen police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Scepanski is described as a 6-foot-tall, 170-pound man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Scepanski’s whereabouts is asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).