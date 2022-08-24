MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of theft.

Emmanuel Shaft Thompson, 28, has a warrant out for his arrest by the McAllen Municipal Court.

At 5:57 p.m. Monday McAllen Police responded to the 2200 block of South 10th Street in reference to a theft.

According to police, Thompson stole merchandise and left the area in a white Kia Optima.

Thompson is described as a five-foot-six-inch man with black hair and black eyes. He is reported to weigh about 160 pounds.

Those with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts or information about the case are urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.