MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted individual.

Police said on July 16 just after 10 p.m. McAllen Police officers responded to an assault reported at the 800 block of N. 24th St.

Officers on the scene determined that Francisco Rodriguez-Acatitlan, 43 had forcefully entered the residence and assaulted the victim.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued by the McAllen Municipal Court for Rodriguez-Acatitlan. He is wanted for Burglary of Habitation a 1st Degree Felony and Harassment, a Class “B” Misdemeanor.

Rodriguez-Acatitlan is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police ask if you know where Francisco Rodriguez-Acatitlan may be located contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

If the information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.