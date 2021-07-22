McAllen PD: Man wanted for auto theft

Police are also looking to identify a person of interest in the case.

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public to help find the whereabouts of a man wanted for auto theft.

Person of interest in auto theft investigation. (Courtesy: McAllen PD)

The McAllen Municipal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Mario Alberto Cuevas-Peña for auto theft and vehicle burglary.

The victim reported her vehicle stolen around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Nolana Avenue and North 42nd Street, according to a press release.

Cuevas-Peña, 35, is five feet four inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

McAllen PD is also asking the public to help identify a person of interest in the auto theft investigation (See surveillance photo).

Anyone with information as to the suspects’ whereabouts or has information about the crime is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477. If the information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.