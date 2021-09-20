McAllen PD: Man found unresponsive at bar dies at hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(ValleyCentral FILE)

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is investigating the death of a man who officials found unresponsive at a bar.

Monday morning, authorities received a call about a man that was fighting with people at a bar. The caller told police that several individuals were attempting to hold the man down.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found a man, “[the] subject of this CFS (call for service)” on the floor, unconscious, said a release.

Police started chest compression while emergency services responded. The man was then transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Authorities identified the man as Juan Elias III, 24.

An autopsy for Elias has been ordered. This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories