McAllen PD: Man found unresponsive at bar dies at hospital

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is investigating the death of a man who officials found unresponsive at a bar.

Monday morning, authorities received a call about a man that was fighting with people at a bar. The caller told police that several individuals were attempting to hold the man down.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found a man, “[the] subject of this CFS (call for service)” on the floor, unconscious, said a release.

Police started chest compression while emergency services responded. The man was then transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Authorities identified the man as Juan Elias III, 24.

An autopsy for Elias has been ordered. This case remains under investigation.