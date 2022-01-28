MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A woman is in custody after a 71-year-old man was found dead at a home in McAllen.

McAllen police responded to a call of a deceased man at a home located at 5900 block of N. 34th Street on Friday afternoon, according to a media release from McAllen PD.

Officers found the body at the home. The man was identified as Homero Longoria, the release stated.

The Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy to be performed.

A woman is in custody in connection to the investigation, the release said. The investigation remains ongoing.