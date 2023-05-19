MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are looking to identify and locate a person of interest involved in an aggravated assault.

On Tuesday around 5 p.m., police responded to an aggravated assault that occurred at the 7200 block of N. 33rd Street where the victim told officers a man displayed a weapon.

An image of the man involved in the incident was captured on surveillance camera.

He is described as about 5′ 8″ feet with a medium complexion and he was possibly driving a black SUV.

McAllen Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man, his location, or any other information to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.