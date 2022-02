MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for a person of interest in an assault investigation.

On Feb. 2, a woman reported that she was running in an area near the 400 block of N. 2nd Street and a male on a bike attempted to grab her, according to a press release from McAllen PD.

The person of interest is described as a 20-year-old Hispanic male, with medium complexion and black hair.

The incident remains under investigation.