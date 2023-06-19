MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they allege made a false alarm to 911 dispatchers.

Orlando Oswaldo Oropeza, 64, made a false report to 911 dispatchers at 1 a.m. on May 25. According to police, Oropeza told authorities there was a disturbance at the 600 block of Orange Avenue.

When police arrived, they determined there was no emergency. A warrant for Oropeza’s arrest, for the offense of false alarm, was issued after.

Oropeza is described by police as being 6’2′ feet in height and 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Oropeza’s whereabouts is asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.