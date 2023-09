MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were found Friday night.

At 7:20 p.m. authorities responded to the 9400 block of North 10th St. regarding a domestic disturbance.

According to police, the domestic disturbance resulted in a murder-suicide.

The identities of the man and woman will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.