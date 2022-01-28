MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The McAllen Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday night.

McAllen PD responded to a call on the 2900 block of W. Pecan Ave in McAllen at 10:07 p.m. on January 27, 2022.

The victim, Rosendo Benitez, 53, suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The assailant(s) are unidentified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS (956-687-8477). Anonymous tips can also be made through the smartphone app “P3 Tips.”

A person with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.