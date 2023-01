MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating the death of a child, authorities say.

At 6:10 a.m. Monday, McAllen police responded to a residence at the 2200 block of Hackberry Avenue where they discovered the child, according to Lt. Joel Morales with the McAllen Police Department.

Morales told ValleyCentral no additional information would be disclosed as of noon Monday.

This is a developing story. ValleyCentral will update this story as more information becomes available.