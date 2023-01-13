MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are looking for a man suspected of indecency of a child, authorities allege.
Rogelio Garcia, 46, is wanted on charges of indecency with a child, a third degree felony, according to a news release from McAllen PD.
Police department did not provide details of any allegations against Garcia.
The McAllen Municipal Court issued a warrant of arrest for Garcia earlier today, the release stated.
Garcia is described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot 8-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, McAllen PD said.
Anyone with information or whereabouts of Garcia, contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.