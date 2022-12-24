MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for attempting to swap out barcodes at a Walmart.

Eliud Chavez and Juan Carlos Hernandez were both charged with fraud/destroy/rem/conceal price tag=$100<$750, Hidalgo County Jail Records indicate.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated the two men were spotted switching out barcodes at a McAllen Walmart. Loss prevention officers spotted the men making alterations to price tags while conducting floor surveillance, the document stated.

The officer reported that Chavez and Hernandez allegedly swapped price tags on blue jeans valued at $28.98 with a price tag of $0.62, a ceramic bowl valued at $2.84 with a price tag of $0.62, Imodium medication valued at $7.37 with a price tag of $1.24, M&M candy valued at $11.98 with a price tag of $0.62, a soda pack valued at $6.98 with a price tag of $0.62, a Starbucks frappuccino pack valued at $7.28 with a tag of $0.62, a thermal sweater valued at $14 with a price tag of $1.28 and shampoo valued at $10.97 with a price tag of $1.24.

Officers stopped the men after they exited the Walmart.

Both Chavez and Hernandez admitted to changing the price tags for multiple items and paying a fraudulent amount along with not paying for some other items they had with them, documents stated.

The other items that were not paid for were two mini flans, two thermal sweaters and a succulent plant, the document indicated.

Both men have respective bonds is set at $1,000, according to Hidalgo County Jail Records.