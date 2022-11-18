MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department on Friday said officers are searching for a suspect in a burglary of a building investigation.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is seen on surveillance camera footage wearing a ball cap and dark clothing, according to images provided by police.

A media release from the department said officers responded to the 5600 block of South 23rd St. on Nov. 9 at 8:17 a.m. after a report of a burglary that happened overnight. Police told ValleyCentral the reporting party said the burglary occurred in the evening hours.

Police ask the public if they know the identity of the man to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.