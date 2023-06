MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police confirmed a body of an unidentified man was found at the 300 block of South 10th St.

According to Lt. Joel Morales, police responded to a welfare concern around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the location. Police say the man died of probable natural cause. No foul play is suspected.

Police have not released the identity of the man pending next of kin.