McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department awarded bicycles to elementary schools ahead of this holiday season.

According to a news release, the project is to recognize the significance of education and perfect attendance.

The police department awarded two children’s bicycles, complete with helmets and safety pads, to each McAllen Independent School District elementary school.

The school principals had the ability to select and award the two bicycles to two students who have demonstrated exceptional efforts and perfect attendance.

“Education is the key to a brighter future for all of us and simply showing up is half the battle,” said McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos.

The presentation of the bicycles occurred Thursday at Gonzalez Elementary School.

“The City of McAllen is so proud to be able to recognize and award those students who won that battle and made the effort to show up to school every day. They can serve as examples to us all,” Villalobos added.