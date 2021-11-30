McAllen PD asks public to identify robbery suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(McAllen Police Department)

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted for aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred at approximately 2:25 a.m. on Nov. 25 at the 5900 block of State Highway 107 in McAllen, according to a media release from McAllen PD.

An image of the man was captured on surveillance camera.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with light complexion, about 5 feet 9 inches in height, with a weight between 175 and 180 pounds, according to the release.

Those with information are asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477). If the information provided leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be provided.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the smart phone app “P3 Tips.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories