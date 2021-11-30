McAllen PD asks public to identify robbery suspect

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted for aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred at approximately 2:25 a.m. on Nov. 25 at the 5900 block of State Highway 107 in McAllen, according to a media release from McAllen PD.

An image of the man was captured on surveillance camera.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with light complexion, about 5 feet 9 inches in height, with a weight between 175 and 180 pounds, according to the release.

Those with information are asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477). If the information provided leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be provided.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the smart phone app “P3 Tips.”