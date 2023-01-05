McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department arrested two men Wednesday in connection with a travel trailer theft.

Adan Omar Salinas and Christopher Lee Rodriguez were arraigned Thursday, police said.

Salinas was charged with theft with a total bond set at $10,000. Rodriguez was charged with theft and assault on a public servant. His total bond is set at $20,000.

Those charges stem from an investigation into a stolen recreational travel trailer.

On New Year’s Day, police responded to the 6500 block of S. 28th Street in McAllen after a travel trailer was reported stolen.

The vehicle involved in the theft was captured on surveillance video, from which police shared images from as they urged the public to provide tips in the search and identifications of any suspects. ValleyCentral reported on the search Tuesday.

“The McAllen Police Department recognizes that public safety is a community-wide effort and that our Press and Media Partners’ reporting plays a role in such,” Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said. “In this case, the recovery of a family’s travel trailer and the arrest of those responsible for the theft is due entirely to that role. Upon the airing of suspect information, tips quickly followed and recovery and arrests were possible.

“We express our thanks to the Press and Media community. Their work made possible a successful conclusion in this case.”