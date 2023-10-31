MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen Passport Division Facility announced a Passport & Vital Statistics Fair on Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the City of McAllen Passport Facility, located in the Downtown Parking Garage at 221 S. 15th St.

“Passport processing times have been extended and we want to make sure that anyone wishing to travel has their required documents in time,” said Norma Rodriguez, Passport Facility Administrator.

The passport division facility said appointments are not required for the Passport Fair and walk-ins are accepted on a first-come first-serve basis. If you prefer an appointment please schedule one at (956) 681-1450.

For passport information, fees, and forms, click here.

Residents will also be able to request a birth certificate, for $23 and a death certificate for $21. Simply present a driver’s license or photo ID.

For information regarding vital statistics call (956) 681-1195.