MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen Parks & Recreation Department is inviting the public to apply to help fill positions needed for instructors, supervisors, lifeguards, and other positions.

McAllen Parks & Recreation Director Denny Meline said, “There are so many talented individuals who love to teach and guide our youth. This is a great opportunity to help pass on lessons, serve as a mentor or role model for young kids, and earn a little extra money.”

Positions available:

Theatre supervisors ($12.10) and instructors (from $9.61 to $10.28)

Folklorico instructors (from $9.61 to $10.28)

Music instructors (from $9.61 to $10.28)

Recreation programs supervisors($12.10) and instructors (from $9.61 to $10.28)

At Lark Community Center, Las Palmas Community Center, Palm View Community Center

Aquatics Jr. lifeguard ($10.23) and Sr. lifeguards ($11.80); cashiers ($9.62); and managers ($13.36)

Track, tennis, golf supervisors($12.10) and instructors (from $9.61 to $10.28)

After-school program supervisors($12.10) and instructors (from $9.61 to $10.28)

Full-time parks irrigation technician ($14.70)

Over 160 full and part-time positions are available, and qualified individuals are invited to apply at www.mcallen.net or call the McAllen Parks & Recreation Department at (956) 681-3333.