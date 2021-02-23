McAllen opens Park Play Stations to the public

MCALLEN, Texas — On Monday the McAllen City commissioners approved a phased reopening of play stations at various McAllen city parks.

The city’s news release said the openings will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 24, with 14 of the McAllen Parks & Recreation Department’s 86 parks available for play.

While trails and open spaces at McAllen parks had been available to the community, with social distancing guidelines, the play stations had been closed to the public since mid-March 2020, early in the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to be able to slowly reopen the parks’ play stations to the public, especially

the children, who over the months had petitioned various municipal governments to open

the facilities,” said McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, P.E. “While it was

something that we wanted to do, we wanted to make sure that we did it right for the health

and safety of our community and our employees.”

The city said park play stations will be sanitized once a day and signage for self-care and self-regulated social distancing will be placed at those parks as they slowly open to the community.

The following parks will open on Wednesday:

· Airport Park, 2201 S. 26th St., Dist. 4

· Bill Schupp Park, 1300 Zinnia Ave., Dist. 1

· Crockett Park, 2112 N. Main St., Dist. 5

· Crossings Park, 2601 Arroyo Ave., Dist. 1

· Curtis Park, 301 E. Hackberry Ave., Dist. 6

· Daffodil Park, 4200 W. Daffodil Ave., Dist. 2

· Firemen’s Park, 201 N 1st St., Dist. 6

· Lark Park, 2601 Lark Ave., Dist. 2

· La Vista Park, 100 W. La Vista Ave., Dist. 6

· Lions Park, 1201 N. 12th St., Dist. 5

· Municipal Park, 1921 N. Bicentennial Blvd., Dist. 5

· Palm View Park, 401 Jordan Rd., Dist. 4

· Summer Breeze Park, 401 N. Bentsen Rd., Dist. 3

· Zinnia Park, 5201 N 29th St., Dist. 2