MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The online personal finance website Kiplinger.com names the city of McAllen as one of the top seven great places to live in Texas.

The article points out that Texas is the fourth-fastest growing state and one of two states in the nation with over 30 million residents, attractive to new residents, including the state’s lack of personal income tax, the affordable housing market, and affordable rent prices.

“This article highlights only one of the many great features of our great city of McAllen, which make it not only a great place to live in Texas but also, anywhere in the world,” said Mayor Javier Villalobos.

A previous article on Kiplinger.com listed McAllen as number 3 on the list of the 5 safest places to live in the U.S. and number 3 in the 25 cheapest in the U.S.

Also named in the list is Amarillo, Austin, Corpus Christi, Houston, San Antonio, and Waco.