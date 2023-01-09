McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen is developing an updated comprehensive plan and wants residents to share their thoughts through an organized community meeting.

McAllen city officials will gather at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the McAllen Public Library auditorium to receive feedback, thoughts and ideas from city residents as to what they want to see for the future of McAllen.

The McAllen Comprehensive Plan is a 20 to 30 year plan that will outline decisions related to transportation, infrastructure, economic development and other components meant to shape the future of the city.

McAllen resident and business owner, Brandy Ruiz, shared her ideas with ValleyCentral on how McAllen could continue revitalizing its city.

“I would like to see them give downtown a facelift,” she says. “I think it has a lot of potential, and I kind of want to see it get cleaned up, and maybe turn into something where you see more cafes, more fitness studios downtown.”

Jorge Bautista is also a McAllen resident and business owner who says the city lacks sports facilities that are an essential part of healthy living.

Bautista says, “We don’t have specifically a tennis center, but I think overall, more sports complexes, more and more tennis courts, football, swimming, swimming pools are needed.”

McAllen Planning and Zoning Director, Edgar Garcia, says in regards to the meeting, “We want to know what we’re doing correct, but also what we’re doing wrong and what where we could improve. That’s really what helps us determine what policies to undertake and where to move forward as a city.”

Garcia says the city has already started to discuss some ideas to add to the city’s comprehensive plan.

This includes making the city much more accessible to its residents through mixed-use development.

“Mixed use development will allow the city to get a lot more walkable,” Garcia adds. “People won’t need to get on their car, to go to the shop to go to the restaurant, go get a coffee – they’ll just be able to go to the first floor and walk a few blocks.

Garcia says the city expects to finalize their comprehensive plan by this summer.

Once completed, the plan will be recommended and adopted by the Planning and Zoning Commission and the city council.