MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Homeowners could soon get a free paint job for their homes as city officials hope to keep McAllen beautiful.

The Paint McAllen Beautiful initiative is an annual effort from the city to have volunteers paint homes across McAllen.

In order to qualify, residents must own a house, be considered low income, and be over the age of 60.

Applications can be picked up in person at McAllen City Hall on 1300 W. Houston Street or at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce at 1200 Ash Avenue. Online applications and more information can be found here.