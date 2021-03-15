McAllen non-profit ready to assist elderly

MCALLEN, Texas — The Keep McAllen Beautiful (KMB) organization is calling for volunteers.

KMB said they are in need of people to help elderly neighbors remove dead landscaping from their yards.

Organizers said since the freeze, they have had elderly residents asking for help. KMB said they will provide all supplies needed if you are willing to give up some of your time.

“We’ll supply the rakes, we’ll supply the trash bags. We’ll give you water and some snacks and then head out there with your family and with some of your friends, just simply help the elderly rake those leaves,” said KMB Coordinator Chris Lash.

If you would like to help or know of a group in need of volunteer hours call 956-681-4562.