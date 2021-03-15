COVID INFO COVID INFO

McAllen non-profit ready to assist elderly

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MCALLEN, Texas — The Keep McAllen Beautiful (KMB) organization is calling for volunteers.

KMB said they are in need of people to help elderly neighbors remove dead landscaping from their yards.

Organizers said since the freeze, they have had elderly residents asking for help. KMB said they will provide all supplies needed if you are willing to give up some of your time.

“We’ll supply the rakes, we’ll supply the trash bags. We’ll give you water and some snacks and then head out there with your family and with some of your friends, just simply help the elderly rake those leaves,” said KMB Coordinator Chris Lash.

If you would like to help or know of a group in need of volunteer hours call 956-681-4562.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday