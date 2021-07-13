McAllen native’s remains from Korean War to be laid to rest on U.S. soil

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A fallen Korean War soldier from McAllen will finally be laid to rest on American soil, 71 years after being reported missing in action after an attack by enemy forces in North Korea.

Photograph of Army Maj. Harvey H. Storms provided by U.S. Army Human Resources Command

McAllen native, Army Maj. Harvey H. Storms will be laid to rest at the Arlington National Cemetery on July 16, 2021, according to a press release.

He was a member of Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, which was a part of the 31st Regimental Combat Team.

Storms was 31 years old when he was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, in Chosin Reservoir, North Korea after an enemy attack.

After the battle, his remains could not be recovered. More than 7,500 fallen Korean War soldiers are still unaccounted for, said the press release.

Storms’ remains were turned over by North Korea on July 27, 2018, after the summit between former President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.

North Korea turned over 55 boxes, believed to contain the remains of fallen American service members that were killed during the war.

DNA tests, as well as circumstantial and material evidence, were used to identify Storms’ remains.

A rosette will be placed next to his name at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu to indicate that he has been accounted for.

KVEO reached out to the Army Casualty Office for more information but has not heard back.