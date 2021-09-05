McAllen native wins Miss Texas USA 2021 pageant

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen native was crowned Miss Texas USA 2021 on Saturday.

Victoria Hinojosa, 23, bested more than 100 other contestants on her way to becoming the 70th Miss Texas USA.

The 23-year-old is the first RGV resident to achieve the honor since Ylianna Guerra Dadashi was crowned in 2015.

The McAllen Memorial High School graduate attended Texas A&M in College Station where she earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications.

According to a release, she helped Proyecto Desarrollo Humano provide students in Peñitas, Texas with school supplies in 2020 through Victorious Angels, a foundation that she founded.

Hinojosa will now compete in the Miss USA pageant in November for a chance to represent the nation in Miss Universe.