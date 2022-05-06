MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Season 4 of the Amazon Prime TV Series “The College Tour” will feature a native of the Rio Grande Valley.

McAllen native Eduardo ‘Lalo’ Carrillo, a Biology major and graduating Senior at St. Edward’s University in Austin will appear with fellow St. Edward’s students.

“The College Tour” is a series created to empower high school students to virtually tour colleges from the comfort of their own homes.

The new 30-minute episode of The College Tour: St. Edward’s debuts on Amazon Prime, IMDb, and other streaming platforms on May 10.

