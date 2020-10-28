McAllen FD names new fire chief

MCALLEN, Texas — On Wednesday the city of McAllen named a new chief for the city’s fire department.

Chief Jim Schultz, a 27-year veteran, was interim fire chief for a little over seven months. Schultz said he hopes to help continue improving the response time for McAllen residents.

“My very first day of taking over as interim fire chief was the day COVID basically came to town. The county declared a disaster emergency the very same day. The city followed suit the very next day. I had to hit the ground running.” said Chief Schultz.

Schultz replaces the former Chief Rafael Balderas who retired earlier this year.