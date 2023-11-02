McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Municipal Court is offering violators who received a citation for a class C misdemeanor and have failed to show up for their court date the chance to take care of their ticket without fear of being arrested or getting additional fines.

The City of McAllen’s Municipal Court Failure to Appear Amnesty Program will run from November 1 to December 1.

Any resident of McAllen who has not yet made arrangement for the ticket and has a “late fee” or failure to appear charge will be eligible to have their fees waived if they arrange during the amnesty period.

“Offering amnesty to offenders is intended to bring individuals with outstanding citations to come into compliance with the city, “said presiding Municipal Court Judge Lauren Sepulveda. “Amnesty allows violators an opportunity to make arrangements on their citations without receiving additional fines, charges, and without fear of being arrested.” Payment plans and community service opportunities in lieu of payment may also be available.

Arrangements can be made via email at mcallenmunicipalcourt@mcallen.net; by mail at McAllen Municipal Court, 1601 N. Bicentennial Blvd., McAllen, TX 78501; or by phone at 681-2900 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.