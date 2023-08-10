MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Residents of a mobile home park in McAllen are being asked to leave to for the city to use space around the McAllen Convention Center.

ValleyCentral spoke with one longtime resident who says he cannot make the move.

In a letter to the residents of Catalina Mobile Home Park, the City of McAllen says residents must be out by September 30th.

If not – the landlord may retain, destroy or dispose of their property.

While this may sound like an eviction, city leaders say its not.

Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, McAllen City Manager tells us it means, “that their lease would not be renewed.”

Rodriguez says the mobile home residents were alerted six months prior to the move out date.

One resident, 61-year-old Pete Martinez, says its going to be hard move from this trailer he inherited from his mother.

“This is the place where my mom saw me graduate from college, high school, all of the good stuff,” he explained.

Martinez’s sister believes it will cost over $4,000 to move the trailer along with its plumbing and the ramp Martinez uses for his wheelchair.

She says the city wouldn’t let him take his last three months off for rent.

“I wish they would have given him at least a little more time or some kind of assistance like, ‘Hey, maybe we can help you pay for half of it and get him out in a different way. Not just kick him out and he’s homeless,” Anna Barreiro, the sister of Pete Martinez, explained.

McAllen’s city manager says this property has been owned by McAllen for almost three years and that the city is offering help.

The city notes those who need help with the move can go to their housing authority.

“That’s a program that we have every single year. Now there’s a process to go through. So we’re hoping that some can be helped. But most of the time, folks that are in a trailer park, they’re going to be looking for another trailer park. So hopefully we can do some work there to help them find those spots,” City Manager Rodriguez explained.

ValleyCentral contacted the housing authority to ask how they can help the Catalina Park residents.

“The only thing they [residents] can do is like apply. But we won’t have applications until September 14th,” a staffer with the housing authority told ValleyCentral.

The Housing Authority Administration says the applications are to be placed on a wait list.