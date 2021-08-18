McAllen Memorial High band student collapses after practice

Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen Memorial High School student collapsed after band practice on Wednesday.

McAllen ISD spokesperson told ValleyCentral that staff attended to him immediately and contacted authorities at approximately 8 p.m.

An ambulance transported the young man to a local hospital, and his parents were notified.

The student is in stable condition.

This is a developing story.

