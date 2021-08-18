McAllen Memorial High band student collapses after practice

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen Memorial High School student collapsed after band practice on Wednesday.
McAllen ISD spokesperson told ValleyCentral that staff attended to him immediately and contacted authorities at approximately 8 p.m.
An ambulance transported the young man to a local hospital, and his parents were notified.
The student is in stable condition.
This is a developing story.
