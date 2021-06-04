McAllen mayoral runoff Election Day polling locations

by: KVEO Digital Staff

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen mayoral runoff election day is Saturday, June 5. Here are polling locations for each district.

Javier Villalobos and Veronica Vela Whitacre are facing each other after neither reached 50% of the total votes on May 1.

Poll locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

District 1: Gonzalez Elementary

District 2: Lark Community Center

District 3: Achieve Early College High School at Lincoln

District 4: Palm View Community Center

District 5: McAllen High School

District 6: Fields Elementary School

