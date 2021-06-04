McAllen mayoral runoff Election Day polling locations

Source: City of McAllen via Facebook

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen mayoral runoff election day is Saturday, June 5. Here are polling locations for each district.

Javier Villalobos and Veronica Vela Whitacre are facing each other after neither reached 50% of the total votes on May 1.

Poll locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

—District 1: Gonzalez Elementary

—District 2: Lark Community Center

—District 3: Achieve Early College High School at Lincoln

—District 4: Palm View Community Center

—District 5: McAllen High School

—District 6: Fields Elementary School