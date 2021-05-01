McAllen mayoral race heads to runoff between Villalobos and Whitacre

MCALLEN (KVEO) — The McAllen mayoral race is headed to a runoff election.

After officials counted votes on election day, none of the five challengers for the position of McAllen mayor earned 50 percent of the total vote, so the top two candidates will go head-to-head at an unannounced date.

Javier Villalobos led the way with 2610 votes and 26 percent of the vote, meanwhile, Veronica Vela Whitacre tallied 2381 votes with 24 percent of the vote.

These two candidates will now face off in a runoff election in the McAllen mayoral race.

Third place is Michael Fallek with 2269 votes, fourth place is Othal Brand, Jr. with 1749 votes, and coming in fifth is Shahid “Doctor” Rashid with 1041 votes.

Votes will be canvassed and made official on May 10.