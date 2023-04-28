MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen, alongside South Texas Health System Heart, signed a proclamation declaring the month of April as National Donate Life Month.

The proclamation is an initiative to encourage the community to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors.

According to STHS Heart, one organ donor can help save up to eight lives and impact up to 75 people.

Studies show, in 2022 more than 42,000 transplants were done due to the help of 21,300 organ donors, however, every nine minutes one person is added to the national organ transplant waiting list.

According to STHS Heart, in 2023 more than 100,000 people in the U.S. are currently waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. Out of the 100,000 people on the waiting list, 60% are minorities.

“It’s just amazing the amount of people that are helped out, like one person, one donated person can assist an incredible amount of people. Whether it be eyes, liver, heart, or different organs that can assist,” said McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos.

On Thursday Mayor Villalobos signed a proclamation officially declaring April as National Donate Life Month.

“It is very important. This is a reason why we are doing this to advise people about the importance and hopefully, they too can register to be organ donors,” Villalobos added.

During the ceremony, participants who signed up or pledged to become organ donors were given the chance to sign on the official “Tree of Life” that is located in the facilities courtyard.