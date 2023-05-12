MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — City of McAllen officials gathered at Anzalduas Park Friday morning to sign a disaster declaration.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos signed the declaration along side City Manager and Emergency Operations Coordinator Jeff Johnston and Sister Norma Pimentel.

The disaster declaration is in response to the surge of migrant asylum-seekers now that Title 42 has been lifted.

“Our city continues to be a very safe city. We have always been committed and we stand committed to protecting the public,” Villalobos stated during the signing. “While we attend or assist the immigrants, we also protect their welfare and safety.”