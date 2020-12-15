McAllen Mayor says he is not seeking re-election

Jim Darling, mayor of the border city of McAllen, explains his city is safest in Texas for populations 150,000 and over and seventh-safest in the U.S. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said Monday he is not planning to run for re-election in May 2021.

“I’ve served the @CityofMcAllen for 43 years and I’ve made the difficult decision to step down as Mayor.” said Darling in a statement via Twitter, “I will not seek re-election after my term expires in May. I’ve had 8 great years as Mayor of the best city in the world, in my humble opinion.”

On Oct., 2019, Darling announced he was planning to run for re-election.

Next year will mark Darling’s 43rd year of service to the City of McAllen as the city attorney, assistant city manager, city commission and Mayor.

“I have enjoyed almost every minute of such service. I want to thank my family for supporting my decision even though, like many of the supporters in the community, they encouraged me to run again.” said Darling.

In 2017, Darling won re-election. Darling defeated challenger Othal E. Brand Jr. by receiving 57% of the votes.

