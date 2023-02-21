McAllen, Texas, Mayor Javier Villalobos is worried about Title 42 being lifted, he said Monday. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos released a statement Tuesday on the passing of his mother and sister in a car crash.

“On behalf of the Villalobos and Barajas families, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to each of you for all of the loving communications we have received on the unexpected, tragic loss of our beloved mother, Elida Villalobos, and equally loved sister, Veronica Villalobos Barajas. No doubt, this is the most difficult challenge thus far in our families’ history,” Villalobos said.

The women died as a result of a crash Friday night in Dimmit County. DPS Sgt. Rene Cordova told ValleyCentral that the crash occurred at 7:01 p.m., two miles north of Carrizo Springs on U.S. 83.

The accident involved a 2014 Dodge Avenger, occupied by Veronica Villalobos and Elida Villalobos, and a 2018 Toyota Rav 4, DPS said.

The driver of the Avenger, identified as 31-year-old Jerika Pichardo, also died as a result of the crash, authorities stated.

Funeral services will be held in Crystal City, Texas, Villalobos’ hometown, at Castle Ridge Mortuary. A viewing will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22 and will continue Thursday beginning at 8 a.m.

Final services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 115 E. Kinney Street.