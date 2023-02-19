CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The family of McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos is mourning following the death of his mother and sister.

Veronica Villalobos Barajas, 54 and Elida Villalobos, 85, were involved in a crash Friday night in Dimmit County.

According to DPS Sgt. Rene Cordova, the crash occurred at 7:01 p.m. 2.5 miles north of Carrizo Springs on US 83.

The accident involved a 2014 Dodge Avenger and a 2018 Toyota Rav 4, according to authorities.

Cordova says Veronica was the driver of the Toyota Rav and Elida the passenger.

A third person was involved – Jerika Pichardo, 31, was the driver of the Dodge Avenger; she also died in the crash.

Texas DPS is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

ValleyCentral would like to extend our sincere condolences to the Villalobos Family.