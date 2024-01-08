MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — 2024 is expected to be a big year for the city of McAllen. Growth is one of its biggest challenges.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said his expectation for the city is, “Hopefully provide the best services for our residents. Whether it’s water, sewer, drainage, police protection. That is very important to us. And of course, doing it with efficient and effective government.”

Villalobos said that’s been the city’s trend over the last couple of years. He said an important part of the city’s plan is tax reduction. McAllen reduced taxes twice in the last two years, and Villalobos said the growing tax base means the city could do the same again this year.

“We’ve been having a tremendous year, these past two years. With new people coming in, new companies, and new developments both commercial and residential. Our sales taxes have been record-breaking,” Villalobos said. McAllen can use those sources of revenue to subsidize and lower taxpayers’ rates.

Villalobos said property taxes have been lowered, and he believes that’s a big incentive to attract more new residents.

“McAllen is one of the lowest cost of living, it’s one of the most affordable. And when you have that, when you can reduce taxes, and we probably have the lowest tax rate in the valley, people are drawn.”

Villalobos said property values may be higher in McAllen due to high demand, which he sees as a good sign for the city.

McAllen isn’t the only city in the area that’s experiencing dramatic growth. Surrounding cities are expanding around McAllen, but Mayor Villalobos said he still sees a path for growth.

“To the west, it’s a little difficult. We have Mission. We have to the east, we have Pharr. To the north, Edinburg. But to the northwest, that’s our area,” Villalobos said, adding that McAllen would never be landlocked, or surrounded without the ability to expand.

Villalobos said he wants the city to focus on introducing more mixed-use and walkable areas into the city. He said, “Traditionally, our area has been commercial, and residential, and they never wanted to mix it up. This is one of the reasons that I believe now we have quite a bit of traffic issues. Because to go buy a loaf of bread, you’ve got to get in your car. Everything you do, you pretty much have to get in your car.”

The mayor said mixed-use and a more centrally located population can help alleviate those issues. He added that if developers want to create taller buildings in the city, to build up instead of out, the city will assist in making that happen.