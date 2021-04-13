McAllen mayor calls on government to allow non-essential international travel

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling gives Mayor’s Report at a regular city meeting on April 12, 2021. PHOTO: City of McAllen via Youtube

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Monday, McAllen Mayor Jim Darling called on the government to lift non-essential international travel restrictions because local businesses continue to suffer.

During a regular city meeting, Darling said that he asked Hidalgo County if there was a noticeable trace of COVID-19 related illness to people that have crossed the border, and the answer was no.

He continued the mayor’s report by mentioned that the city does not think the restriction for non-essential travel is justified “for health purposes.”

We need to open the border and help our businesses who’ve been severely affected. Mayor Jim Darling said at the commissioners meeting.

The Department of Homeland Security’s announced that the restriction on non-essential travel will last until April 21.

The mayor said that for the past couple of months the city has reached out to the government before they make the decision to extend the order or not. This time they are reaching out again in hopes they will lift the restriction.

Restrictions don’t apply to commercial air or sea travel. U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents (LPR) are allowed to return to the United States during this period.